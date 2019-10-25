Podcast: Trump Declares Victory

Phil Gibson returns to the show to talk about Trump’s Syria speech and cryptos. Trump said the ceasefire the US created along the Turkish/Syrian border has become permanent, and the US is to thank for the new peace in the region. Phil and Kyle explain how other forces are working to stabilize a region that is in part in chaos because of endless American wars. In his speech, Trump signaled his opposition to America being the world policemen and the forever wars. However, he also said some American troops would remain in eastern Syria to guard the oil.

