Podcast: The Yemen Genocide With Guest Scott Horton

On FPF #391, Scott Horton returns to the show to discuss the ongoing genocide in Yemen. Scott explains that the US is backing the Saudi’s brutal war, and the war is not going well for Saudi Arabia.

The UAE – a critical member of the Saudi coalition – recently announced they are no longer using their own troops to fight the Houthi. The UAE-backed southern separatists broke away from the Saudi coalition and seized the second capital of Yemen.

The Saudi’s are now bombing their former allies in an attempt to retake the city. Scott explains why the Saudi/US war amounts to genocide and describes the relationship between the Houthi and Iran.

Scott Horton is the editorial director of Antiwar.com, he runs the Libertarian Institute, the author of Fools Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan, and the host of The Scott Horton Show.