On FPF #403, I discuss some of the recent Houthi victories over Saudi Arabia.

Saudi has been waging a brutal air and starvation war against Yemen for four years.

The Houthi, likely, retaliated by major strikes against Saudi oil facilities.

Recently, the Houthis claimed to have captured nearly 2,000 Saudi soldiers. I explain what likely happened in the Houthi successful raid against Saudi forces.

