Podcast: The Deep State Is Exploiting Impeachment to Advance the Cold War 2.0 Against Russia

Joanne Leon returns to the show to cover the second week of the impeachment hearings.

Joanne explains that some of those who testified did so to push the establishment’s narrative on Ukraine and Russia.

Fiona Hill, as one example, attempted to the line that Ukraine did not interfere in the 2016 election and Russia did.

Other deep state actors pushed the importance of Ukraine joining NATO and the US continuing military aid to Ukraine.

Joanne breaks down the testimony of Ambassador Sondland. While his opening statement produced several headlines claiming a “bombshell,” she explains that it was again another dud.

Joanne and Kyle also discuss Tulsi’s highlights from the recent DNC debate.

Joanne Leon is the host of the Around the Empire podcast.