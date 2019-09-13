Podcast: Ron Paul — The Greatest American Hero

Scott Horton returns to FPF to discuss his new book, The Great Ron Paul: The Scott Horton Show Interview 2004-2009. Scott explains why Ron Paul record of standing against the empire makes him the greatest American Hero. Scott’s new book shows that Dr. Paul has been right on foreign policy for decades. However, Ron has been largely ignored or smeared by the establishment. Scott and Kyle describe what Congressman Ron Paul has meant to the liberty and antiwar movements.
Scott Horton is also the author of Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan. He is the Editorial Director at Antiwar.com, runs the Libertarian Insititute and is the host of the Scott Horton Show.