Podcast: Running Out of Money

On FPF #405, I discuss the country’s nearly $1 trillion dollar deficit in 2019.

The US war state continues to spend massive amounts of money as the country drowns in debt.

I explain that the money on the military is waster and is harming the living standards of Americans.

I also look at the role of the FED in hiding the true cost of the war state.

Show Notes

Out of Money

The federal deficit for this year is $984 billion. [Link]

The State Department approved $68 billion in weapon sales in 2019. [Link]

The UN warns of a huge budget shortfall that may mean employees not getting paid in the coming months. The budget shortage has already delayed some meetings and limited travel. [Link]

US News

A Customs agent refused to allow a Defense One writer to enter the US until he said he wrote propaganda. [Link]

A key figure in Trump’s maximum pressures policy – Sigal Mandelker – is leaving the administration. [Link]

The FBI detained a Russian lawmaker for an hour after she arrived in the US. [Link]

-gates

Attorney General Barr has been traveling to other countries in the investigation into the origins of Russiagate. [Link]

Trump told former UK Prime Minister Thersa May that he had doubts if Russia was behind the poisoning of the Skripals. [Link]

Europe

A US F-16 crashed in Germany. [Link]

The US and Grease sign a new defense pact. The US will build a naval and airbase in northeast Greece. [Link]

NK

Japan rescued 60 North Korean fishermen after the North Korean fishing ship collided with a Japanese patrol ship. [Link]

Afghanistan

The UN reports the US airstrikes on Afghan drug targets are unlawful. The UN is investigating a strike that caused at least 39 casualties. [Link]

Iraq

At least 110 people have been killed during protests in Iraq. Violent protests started last Tuesday. This Tuesday’s night protests had no new reports of deaths. [Link]

Syria

Mike Pompeo claims the Iranian oil tanker – that was seized by the UK and then released – sold its oil to Syria. [Link]

Syrian Kurds signal they are willing to talk with Assad and Russia about the likely Turkish invasion of northeast Syria. [Link]

A Turkish official says Turkish forces with allied Syrian rebels will start to move into northeast Syria. [Link]

The Syrian government says it will oppose Turkish aggression into Syria and signaled a willingness to talk with the Kurds. [Link]

Daniel Davis