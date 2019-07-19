Podcast: Rand Tries Diplomacy with Iran

On FPF #377, I discuss Senator Rand Paul’s attempt to engage in talks with Iran. Rand played a round of gulf with Trump and got the go-ahead to talk with the Iranian foreign minister. While Trump still seems committed to his maximum pressure campaign, the realistic Paul and Zarif may be able to begin improving the US/Iranian relationship.

I update the Eric Garner murder. The police-involved will not be held responsible. I use this story to look at who should be held responsible for enforcing state policy.