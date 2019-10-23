Podcast: Queen of the Warmongers

On FPF #410, I discuss Hillary Clinton suggesting that Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent out to undermine the DNC by running the third party.

In Tulsi’s brilliant response, she addressed Hillary as “Queen of the warmongers.”

Tulsi’s decision to take the gloves off and go after Clinton’s war hawk record is essential.

The conflict could help Tulsi’s candidacy and bring her message of ‘ending the wars’ to the spotlight.

Links

Canada’s president Trudeau wins reelection. [Link]

Protests continue in Chile over public transportation. So far, at least 15 people have been killed and 2,600 arrested. [Link]

Afghanistan

The Pentagon is drawing up plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. [Link]

The Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan says 2,000 troops have left Afghanistan this year. [Link]

Iraq

The Iraqi government says US forces leaving Syria have no permission to stay in Iraq. [Link]

Six Iraqi security forces were killed by an IS attack in northern Iraq. [Link]

A report finds that 157 people were killed during Iraqi protests. Eight of the dead were members of the Iraqi security forces. The report found evidence of security forces targeted protesters with sniper fire. [Link]

Kashmir

Two soldiers and one civilian were killed in clashes between India and Pakistan. [Link]