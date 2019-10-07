Podcast: Peace Talks With North Korea, Taliban and in Ukraine, Protests in Hong Kong, Egypt, Ecuador

On FPF #404, I discuss several protests movements and peace talks happening around the world.

The US talks with North Korea fell apart. According to the North Koreans, it is because the US isn’t offering anything new.

The US also spoke with the Taliban in Pakistan. Pakistan is hoping to revive talks to end the Afghan War after Trump declared they were dead.

In Ukraine, it appears the new president is looking for a path to peace and says he will enter four-party talks.

In Hong Kong, the government is enacting emergency powers in an attempt to curb the protest movement. The government banned masks as violent clashes with the government continue.

Anti-government protests in Iraq have left over 100 people dead.

In Egypt, the dictator al-Sisi continues to round up those who protest against him. So far over 2,000 have been arrested.

President Marino in Ecuador has also rounded up hundreds of protesters. The protesters there are demanding he undoes a $2 billion austerity deal.

Show Notes

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger gets ten years for murdering an unarmed man. [Link]

Pentagon A Pentagon employee says he was forced out after attempting to expose defense companies overcharging the Pentagon. [Link] The Pentagon has taken over background checks for most security clearance. [Link]

Customs and Border Patrol is spending $1.2 million on anti-drone systems for the southern border. [Link]

The brother of Honduras’ President is on trial in the US for drug trafficking. [Link]

Pompeo says the US calls on North Korea to stop provocations in response to the most recent missile test. [Link]

China displays new weapons at its military parade. The new weapons suggest China has a nuclear triad. [Link]

Hong Kong may enact other emergency laws that will remove some of the restrictions on force police can use. [Link]

Turkey says not enough progress has been made to establish safe zone in northeast Syria. [Link

Iran Iran’s President nearly had a phone call with Trump. However, Trump saying he wanted increased sanctions against Iran caused the call not to happen. [Link] Iran closes two border crossing with Iraq because of the protests in Iraq. [Link]



Africa Twitter suspended the accounts of several Egyptian activists protesting Egyptian President Sisi. Egypt has arrested over 2,000 protesters. [Link] The US reopened its embassy in Somalia for the first time since 1991. [Link]

