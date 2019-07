On FPF #381, I discuss the status of talks between the US and North Korea. North Korea recently tested some missiles, and the never-Trumpers attempted to make a show of the tests. Trump downplayed the tests and said that he continues to hope for talks with North Korea. I explain how it was the US policy against North Korea that led Kim to test these missiles. I argue the US should engage in step-by-step diplomacy with North Korea to normalize the relationship.

