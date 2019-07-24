Checkpoint Asia

Podcast: Mueller Heads to Congress

Expect more headlines, little substance


Kyle Anzalone

On FPF #379, I discuss Russiagate and what we may expect from Mueller’s House testimony. Mueller is unlike to give many important answers during his testimony. I debunk some big Russiagate myths and talk about what questions should be asked of Mueller. 

I also cover a lack of reporting on airstrikes, Trump’s relationship with the Lockheed CEO, and Trump’s Afghan War policy.

