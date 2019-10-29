Checkpoint Asia

Podcast: ISIS Leader Baghdadi Is Dead

What it means for the future of ISIS
Kyle Anzalone Politics 13 0

On FPF #412, I break down the death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. Baghdadi is reported to have killed himself – and three of his children – after being cornered by US forces. I discuss what his death means for the future of ISIS. Trump gave a speech announcing Baghdadi’s death. I examine some of the highlights from the speech. 