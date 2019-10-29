Podcast: ISIS Leader Baghdadi Is Dead

On FPF #412, I break down the death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. Baghdadi is reported to have killed himself – and three of his children – after being cornered by US forces. I discuss what his death means for the future of ISIS. Trump gave a speech announcing Baghdadi’s death. I examine some of the highlights from the speech.
Podcast: ISIS Leader Baghdadi Is DeadForeign Policy Focus Podcast
- Esper Threatens “Overwhelming Military Force” Against Syrians, Russians If They Make a Move for Syria’s Oil Fields