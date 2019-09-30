Podcast: Is Trump or Biden in a Bigger Ukraine Scandal

On FPF #402, I discuss the impeachment push against Trump. The new impeachment call says Trump tried to leverage US aid to Ukraine to get Ukraine to investigate corruption by Joe Biden’s son.

Trump has released the transcript of the call showing he did not offer a quid pro quo with Ukraine’s president.

While it appears the allegations against Trump are false or overblown, the Ukraine scandal has put Biden’s role in the 2014 coup in Ukraine back in the spotlight.

Biden was a leader in the Obama White House for the coup that sparked a civil war, empowered white supremacists, caused the people of Crimea to vote to be annexed by Russia, and deepened the divide between NATO and Russia.

After the coup, Biden used US aid to pressure the former Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor that was investigating a company that his son was on the board of.

