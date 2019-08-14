Podcast: Is the Peace Process Threaten in Colombia and Afghanistan

On FPF #388, I talk about the peace process in Colombia and Afghanistan. In Colomba, the new president Ivan Duque has opposed the peace agreement with the FARC. Now he plans to end funding for a program key to keeping the peace in Colombia. If the program end, the FARC could start to remilitarize.

Official statements from both sides of the talks to end the Afghan War indicate the US and the Taliban are moving towards an agreement. However, there is a reason for disappointment as the 8th round of negotiations did not end in a signed agreement as some expected. I break down some possible obstacles to peace.