Podcast: Iran Did NOT Break the Nuke Deal

On FPF #370, I address the claim that Iran broke the JCPOA or Nuke Deal. The Nuke Deal was implemented under Obama and placed additional limits/inspections on Iran’s civilian energy program. In 2018, Trump left the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The US sanctions broke the agreement, and now Iran is starting to abandon some of its commitments in response.

I cover some recent diplomacy the US is engaged in. Zalmay Khalilzad is leading the US in the 7th round of talks with the Taliban. Trump met with Kim Jong-un at the DMZ. The President also met Xi and Putin at the G20.

