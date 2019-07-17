Podcast: Department of Propaganda

Mike Maharrey returns to FPF to discuss further fallout from his appearance on RT. Polygraph.Info, the “fact-checking” wing of Voice of America, ran an article “debunking” Mike’s analysis on SWIFT. Mike correctly argues that the US exercises control over SWIFT to wage economic warfare. Mike responds to the Polygraph.Info article.

Michael Maharrey is the communications director at the Tenth Amendment Center. He hosts the God Anarchy, Friday Gold Wrap, and Thoughts from Maharrey Head podcasts. His website is MichaelMaharrey.com.

Links