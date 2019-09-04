Podcast: A New Proxy War In Yemen

On FPF #394, I cover several essential stories. The protests in Hong Kong continue, and the Western media continues with its biased coverage. Groups of protesters continue to act violently; however, only the violence from the police is ever discussed.

Hezbollah has responded to Israeli strikes in Lebanon by destroying an Israeli military vehicle. The rising tensions provoked by Israel could spark a broader conflict in the Middle East.

In Yemen, the Saudi’s have deployed additional forces to southern Yemen to fight the UAE-backed separatists. I explain how it has become a new proxy war between Saudi and the UAE.

