Pentagon Releases New Pictures of the Tanker Attack Aftermath, That It Swears Prove Iranian Guilt

The US Navy has released new photos of the aftermath of the attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The images are said to show an Iranian speedboat, approaching one of the vessels to remove an unexploded limpet mine. The new images show the same episode earlier featured in a very low-quality black and white video released by the US military. The new pictures – clearer and colored – appear to be screengrabs from aerial footage of the incident. The pictures show a speedboat, said to be Iranian, approaching the Japanese-owned tanker ‘Kokuka Courageous’ from the starboard side and removing a device that Pentagon insists is a limpet mine. According to Washington, this imagery somehow proves that Tehran was behind the attack. “Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine,” the US military said in a statement. Other pictures show a hole, said to be blown in the tanker’s hull by another mine, and even handprints of a person who removed the unexploded device.

However what the Pentagon photographed looks extremely tiny for something that is supposed to be an anti-shipping weapon. Iranian “limpet mines” are apparently considerably bigger:

For reference, here's what an Iranian limpet mine looks like

But there could be an explanation. That small piece could be just part of a much bigger setup, merely one of a dozen pieces:

Looks like it's anti tank mine with some C4 or something attached to it. But even weirder is that it looks like there was multiple placed. It's like you can see the outline of other ones planted in a perfect circle? Or could they just not get this one to stick?

Jk these things are tiny. So you would have to plant them in a big circle to create a large hole in the ship. This photo also creates even more questions. Did the Iranians come and take this away after US navy EOD guys were already taking pictures and examining it

Jk again I need some coffee. Now I think I understand the design. Dozen or so of these magnets placed in a circle holds the larger charge that's held on by adhesive. Cause look how big the silhouette is of the 'limpet mine' is from a distance.

However if that is the case why would the Iranians remove 11 or so of these things but leave the last one behind for the US Navy to photograph?

U.S. Central Command released additional photos Monday to bolster its claim that Iranian forces carried out the attack on the tankers Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous last Thursday. CENTCOM asserts that the new color images – all from the Courageous – show an Iranian boat crew detaching an unexploded limpet mine from the vessel’s hull. The images also show a piece of the mine that was left behind when the munition was removed and a handprint allegedly left by a member of the Iranian team.

Equally so, why did the Navy wait until the Iranians were gone to close in and photograph the explosives setup? Why not move in as soon as they became aware of its supposed existence?

“At 11:05 a.m. local time USS Bainbridge approaches the Dutch tug Coastal Ace, which had rescued the crew of twenty-one sailors from the M/T Kokuka Courageous who had abandoned their ship after discovering a probable unexploded limpet mine on their hull following an initial explosion.” “At 4:10 p.m. local time an IRGC Gashti Class patrol boat approached the M/T Kokuka Courageous and was observed and recorded removing the unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous.”

What a lucky break for the US Navy that after it had neglected to document the evidence for so long, the Iranians who showed up to remove it — didn’t, so it could nonetheless do so.

So Iranians couldn’t get a mine to explode, then waited at least 7 hours [explosion was at 9am] to go and retrieve it, and then even failed at that. Sounds like they really shouldn’t be in this covert tanker-smashing business.

Either that, or there was no magnet/mine on the hull of Kokuka Courageous before USS Bainbridge pulled next to her. CENTCOM says the crew evacuated because they spotted a “probable” mine, but the tanker owner rebuked that, saying they saw no such thing but had observed a projectile hitting them.