Pamela Anderson Takes Down Meghan McCain

The former-Playmate debunks lies about Wikileaks
On FPF #395, I discuss Pamela Anderson’s defense of Julian Assange on The View. Co-host Meghan McCain smeared Julian Assange as a “cyber-terrorist,” who exposed US secrets, and endangered innocent people.

In her response, Anderson went on the attack against McCain and the war state. She argued that Wikileaks has not harmed anyone and that the US military harms civilians all around the world.

Anderson also debunked other lies about Assange; such as Wikileaks withheld publishing documents about Donald Trump, that Hillary lost the election because of Wikileaks, and that Wikileaks is not a news organization.

