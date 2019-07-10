No Way Will Epstein Be Allowed to Expose Political Class Pedos

I will be sincerely surprised if the latest effort to put away child sex ring leader Jeffrey Epstein results in outing members of the political class.

And even if names are revealed—and quite a few already have—there is simply no way a criminal like Bill Clinton will be charged with raping minors and thrown in prison.

Clinton, of course, is guilty of much more serious crimes, for instance, bombing the former Yugoslavia and killing hundreds of innocent people, including children, and burning men, women, and children alive at Waco. These crimes are now at best footnotes.

It has been known for a long time Bill Clinton is a sexual predator, and yet all the evidence of this, out there for the public to see, has yet to result in criminal charges against him. Both Bill and his wife are way above the law and more or less untouchable.

Ann Coulter Thinks Epstein Had A “State Sponsor” & Was Running A “Blackmailing” Operation https://t.co/8baUEI4jIc — Tea Party (@TeaPartyOrg) July 9, 2019

The corporate media routinely protects the political and financial elite. Case in point: the Franklin child prostitution ring uncovered and subsequently recovered up in the late 1980s. It received widespread media coverage and was called the largest pedophile scandal in US history. It involved a number of US politicians.

And yet it disappeared from view. If you talk about the Franklin case, you’re considered a conspiracy nutter. Search on Google, and the first result will point to Wikipedia, which summarily dismisses the Franklin pedo scandal as a “carefully crafted hoax.,” as The New York Times put it in 1990.

There is ample evidence the US government is the largest criminal organization in the world. It engages in drug dealing (Gary Webb paid with his life for shedding light on this), massive financial manipulation, and mass murder on a horrific scale, from Vietnam to Iraq and beyond (with hundreds of smaller violent crimes along the way). The people responsible for these crimes have never been brought to justice—and never will be so long as the current system continues to operate in Mafia-like fashion.

You may recall what happened to Deborah Jeane Palfrey, the so-called DC Madam. Her client list reportedly included John McCain, Dick Cheney, Dick Morris, and other DC notables. She was found hanging in her mother’s backyard after insisting she would never commit suicide.

It is said Epstein will trade names for leniency. I don’t believe this is true. Revealing the names of politicians engaged in sex with underaged girls—and in the Franklin case, young boys—will almost certainly result in Epstein being found dead in his country club prison cell. He will likely serve the rest of his life silently wasting away in federal prison while the latest dust-up fades into the sunset.

Source: Another Day in the Empire