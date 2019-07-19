Nearly 60 Percent of Huawei’s 50 5G Contracts Are From Europe

Huawei earned 204.5 billion yuan (US$29.8 billion) from Europe, the Middle East and Africa – its biggest overseas market region – in 2018, according to its annual report. That accounted for about 28.4 per cent of its total revenue and more than the combined contribution from the Americas and Asia-Pacific, excluding China regions.

Europe, which has generally resisted pressure from the US to shut out Huawei, is an important market that the company could not afford to lose after a series of bans in North America and Oceania.

“Huawei is following closely the 5G framework of the EU, and fully supports this framework,” Chen said at the Brussels round table on Thursday, according to the transcript on Huawei EU’s official Twitter account.

Huawei does not have a risk management or cybersecurity mechanism with the Chinese government, but only with governments in Germany, Britain and Canada, she added, according to the Twitter post.

In Britain, Huawei is helping develop 5G networks for all four of the country’s major mobile phone operators, even though the government has yet to confirm whether the Chinese technology company will be permitted to build 5G wireless infrastructure, according to a report by The Guardian earlier this month.

Following the establishment of the British lab, Huawei in March opened its second European cybersecurity lab in Brussels, as the company tries to assuage concerns of local governments and fight back at US allegations that its equipment poses a national security risk.

Source: Southern China Morning Post