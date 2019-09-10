In the next 90 days how many times are you going to visit this site and go "whoah that was a really cool article that CPA brought to my attention"? 5? 10? 30?

‘Mystery Airstrikes’ Kill at Least 18 Iraqi Fighters on Syria Border

It is believed Israelis are striking from drone bases in US/Kurdish-held eastern Syria
Jason Ditz Politics, War 23 0

A flurry of airstrikes against an Iraqi militia base in the eastern Syrian border town of Al-Bukamal killed at least 18 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The 18 killed were presented as “pro-Iranian forces,” though in reality they are Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), part of the Iraqi government and often branded as Iran-linked by Israel because they’re both Shi’ite.

Since Israel has been attacking PMF forces inside Iraq recently, it is widely believed that Israel is behind this attack inside Syria as well, though so far there has been no confirmation, and some are speculating that the US might be involved.

Israel has not commented on the attack, which is not unusual for their attacks inside Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu, however, has recently bragged about his attacks on Iraq, making this something of an outlier in that regard.

Bukamal is Syria but totally on the other end from Israel, it is believed Israelis are striking from drone bases in US/Kurdish-held eastern Syria

Source: Antiwar.com