Mueller Testimony and Iran

Steven Woskow returns to FPF for the July donors Livestream. Kyle and Steven start the show reviewing some highlight from Mueller’s Congressional testimony and taking questions. Mueller was a flop, appeared unknowable about his report, and disappointed many Russiagaters. Steven discussed some of his recent posts at the Libertarian Institute about Iran. Steven and Kyle explain the complexity of the Gulf tensions and how the actions of Western countries are pushing towards war.

Steven Woskow writes on the Libertarian Institute blog.