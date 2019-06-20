Malaysian PM Again Blasts MH-17 Probe as a Russia-Scapegoating Farce

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today claimed that the recent findings on the culprit behind the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was a “politically-motivated” conclusion to solely blame Russia.

In a press conference, Dr Mahathir also demanded proof that it was indeed Russia which was behind the shooting, adding that the incident was made into a political issue “from the very beginning”.

“We are very unhappy because from the very beginning, it became a political issue on how to accuse Russia of the wrongdoing. Even before they examine, they already said Russia.”

“Now they say they have proof. So it is very difficult for us to accept that,” he told reporters.

“That is different, but as far as we are concerned, we want proof of guilt [that Russia did it]. But so far, there is no proof, only hearsay,” he said when asked if he is worried about Malaysia’s palm oil stake with Russia.

Source: Malay Mail