U.S. net exports of goods and services are in a tailspin and Trump Trade Wars have been anything but ‘winning’ for American exporters. You can read about the effects of Trade Wars on corporate revenues and earnings here: Fed rate cut won’t move the needle on ‘Losing Globally’ Trade Wars impacts. And you can see the trends in net exports here:

This clearly shows that ‘Winning Bigly’ is really, materially, about ‘Losin Spectacularly’. Tremendous stuff!

Source: True Economics