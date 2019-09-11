In the next 90 days how many times are you going to visit this site and go "whoah that was a really cool article that CPA brought to my attention"? 5? 10? 30?

How much is that worth? Is it worth what you would pay for a few beers? If you think so please donate to Checkpoint Asia to keep it going for the next three months.

More importantly you should back Checkpoint Asia because it's your chance to take a stand. To register your opposition to the Empire and to push back.

Thus far 7 gave $115. Thank you!
Checkpoint Asia

Lavrov Brilliantly Replies to Mark Esper’s Comments Calling for Russia to “Behave like a Normal Country” (VIDEO)]

If it means US-style bombings, coups ,and millions for subterfuge in other countries then Russia will have to remain ''not normal''
Marko Marjanović Politics 56 0

As newly appointed US Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, was reported to have claimed about wanting for Russia to ”behave like a normal country”, Sergey Lavrov urged for him to clarify what he means by ”normality” during a press conference in the Russian capital; if Russia was to behave like the US, it would have had to bomb Iraq, Libya, supporting an armed, anti-constitutional coup in Kiev, and allocating millions in the interference in the affairs of other countries, as in the ”promotion of democracy” in Russia. Sergey Shoygu did not have much to add, but what he did add could not be clearer: Russia will probably have to remain being ”not normal”.