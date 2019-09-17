Last Year Senator Graham Vowed to “Sanction the Hell out of Saudi Arabia”, Now He Wants to Bomb Iran on Its Behalf

Senator Graham, September 2019:
Following the early morning attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing facility—the largest oil processing plant in the world—and a similar drone attack at the Khurais oil field on Saturday, the neocon senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, has called for attacking Iran.
Iranian supported Houthi rebels who attacked Saudi oil refineries is yet another example of how Iran is wreaking havoc in the Middle East. The Iranian regime is not interested in peace – they’re pursuing nuclear weapons and regional dominance. https://t.co/RElvTDFYb2
It is now time for the U.S. to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations or increase nuclear enrichment.
Senator Graham, October 2018:
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday said he would “sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia” while blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the disappearance of a U.S.-based journalist.
“It’s up to the president,” Graham said on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” when asked what President Trump should do about the situation. “I know what I’m going to do: I’m going to sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia.”
Graham added that he was “personally offended” by the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since Oct. 2, when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get paperwork needed for his marriage.
He went on to say that he has been a staunch defender of Saudi Arabia, but warned that he cannot “do business” with the country until Salman is ousted.
“This guy is a wrecking ball. He had this guy murdered,” Graham said. “To expect me to ignore it, I feel used and abused.”
Lindsey Graham: MBS is a "wrecking ball" who had Khashoggi murdered, he's "toxic" and he's "gotta go."
"This guy is a wrecking ball, he had this guy murdered in a consulate in Turkey, and to expect me to ignore it, I feel used and abused." (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/aUnZQzsdb8
CNN reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia was readying a report that would acknowledge Khashoggi’s death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong. One source told CNN that the report would likely find that the interrogation was carried out “without clearance.”
Graham added that the Saudi crown prince is “toxic” and has “got to go,” before turning directly to the camera to make his pitch.
“Saudi Arabia, if you’re listening, there are a lot of good people you can choose, but MBS has tainted your country and tainted himself,” Graham said.