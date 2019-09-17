An anti-Empire alt-media site that registers 300,000 monthly views is asking you to help raise it a measly $500 per month for the next three months.

Last Year Senator Graham Vowed to “Sanction the Hell out of Saudi Arabia”, Now He Wants to Bomb Iran on Its Behalf

Remember Khashoggi's killer's refinery!
Marko Marjanović Politics 59 0

Someone hits an oil plant in a kingdom Graham is on record as wanting to regime-change and sanction, so now a certain country in North America has to avenge the refinery for Lindsey

Senator Graham, September 2019:

Following the early morning attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing facility—the largest oil processing plant in the world—and a similar drone attack at the Khurais oil field on Saturday, the neocon senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, has called for attacking Iran. 

 

Senator Graham, October 2018:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday said he would “sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia” while blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the disappearance of a U.S.-based journalist.

“It’s up to the president,” Graham said on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” when asked what President Trump should do about the situation. “I know what I’m going to do: I’m going to sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia.”

Graham added that he was “personally offended” by the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since Oct. 2, when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get paperwork needed for his marriage.

He went on to say that he has been a staunch defender of Saudi Arabia, but warned that he cannot “do business” with the country until Salman is ousted.

“This guy is a wrecking ball. He had this guy murdered,” Graham said. “To expect me to ignore it, I feel used and abused.”

CNN reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia was readying a report that would acknowledge Khashoggi’s death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong. One source told CNN that the report would likely find that the interrogation was carried out “without clearance.”

Graham added that the Saudi crown prince is “toxic” and has “got to go,” before turning directly to the camera to make his pitch.

“Saudi Arabia, if you’re listening, there are a lot of good people you can choose, but MBS has tainted your country and tainted himself,” Graham said.