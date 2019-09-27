Podcast: It’s Not About Osama bin Laden

On FPF #401, I argue that the war on terror is not about stopping and killing terrorists. From Afghanistan to the TSA at your local airport, what the government is doing to “prevent terrorism” is not about stopping the next 9/11. Most Americans still believe the reason why we have to be groped by the TSA and why we must send Americans to Afghanistan to get killed are the required sacrifices to prevent being killed by a radical Muslim. However, the TSA does not prevent terror attacks, and the US war in Afghanistan makes them more likely. The war and the TSA are apart of the establishment’s propaganda machine is pushing the US empire.

