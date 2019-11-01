Israeli Elections Explained

Kalmen Barkin joins Foreign Policy Focus to talk about Israeli elections. Israel has now had two elections without picking a new prime minister and it is possible Israel will soon have a third election. The front runners in the election are Netanyahu and Gantz. Kalmen breaks down what is happening in Israel, who the frontrunners are, and what it means for the Palestinians.

Kalmen Barkin is a New Hampshire based libertarian who spent a significant amount of time in the Israeli right before becoming a libertarian.

