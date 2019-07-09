Is Iran Building Nukes?

On FPF #372, I discuss the mainstream reaction to Iran’s small increase in uranium enrichment. Many are pushing the false claim that Iran is now breaking the nuclear deal and is on the path to building a bomb, but I explain what is actually happening with the country’s civilian nuclear energy program. The US already violated the nuclear pact by withdrawing from the agreement and reimposing sanctions on Iran.

The US uses the SWIFT payment system to keep adversaries in line. Mike Maharrey of the Tenth Amendment Center has done hard work to expose the little known international financial system, for which he is now drawing fire from the likes of Voice of America.

