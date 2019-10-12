Iran Refuses to Finger Saudi Arabia in Red Sea Tanker Oil Spill

Editor’s note: Since Tehran has now retracted most of the story some are left wondering if anything happened at all, however, there are other possibilities why Iranians may have decided to do a U-turn and start playing down the incident: A.) Perhaps they realized advertising attack on their crude shipment merely detracted from their prestige and was going to make deniability harder when they decided to serve their revenge against the Saudis cold, or B.) They began to suspect it was a third party that struck them trying to get them to lash out at the Saudis, and cause a more serious conflict.

An Iranian-owned oil tanker has been attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia, Iran’s foreign ministry says.

The ministry said the tanker Sabiti had been hit twice, causing some damage.

Earlier Iran’s national oil company (NIOC) said two explosions on the vessel had been caused “likely by missiles”.

But it dismissed earlier reports quoting it as saying the missiles were likely to have come from Saudi Arabia.

In recent months “other sabotage acts” had been carried out against Iranian tankers in the Red Sea and these were being investigated, foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

The incident took place at 04:50 (01:50 GMT) about 95km (60 miles) from the Saudi city of Jeddah, Iran’s Mehr news agency said.

Two of the vessel’s tanks were struck, it added, causing damage measuring between 0.5m and 1.5m. There were no reports of injuries.

The Sabiti is now sailing towards the Gulf, Mehr said.

First images from Iranian oil tanker #SABITI in Red Sea that suffered from two separate explosions on Friday morning as a result of likely missile attack.#Iran pic.twitter.com/1Erve0dOI8 — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) October 11, 2019

The reports have so far only come from Iranian sources. There has been no comment from Saudi officials.

Iranian state TV earlier identified the vessel as the Sinopa, but the NIOC later said it was the Sabiti.

Pictures allegedly taken on Friday aboard the Sabiti have been published by Iranian state TV, showing no visible signs of damage.

Iran Oil Ministry published new photos of SABITI the oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and denied any fire, attack and anything … Actually they denied everything they have announced themselves before that! pic.twitter.com/de9zacv3Oo — ERSHAD ALIJANI (@ErshadAlijani) October 11, 2019

Did anything actually happen?

Paul Adams, BBC Diplomatic Correspondent

This story is as clear as mud. It seemed to change. Two different ships have been named – the Sinopa and the Sabiti. We had reports of missiles striking the tanker and then an accusation briefly levelled against Saudi Arabia for committing what was described as an “act of terrorism”. That claim seems to have been dropped quite quickly.

And crucially there is no independent evidence at all that the vessel was struck. Pictures were released later in the morning showing nothing untoward. And most crucially both tankers are currently steaming at full speed in their different directions so there is no evidence that either vessel has been impaired in any way. [However the tanker has now changed course so that instead of proceeding to the Suez it is now returning to the Persian Gulf.]

Far from being an out of love of #SaudiArabia's policy, this attack against Sabiti Iranian-flagged oil tanker 60 miles opposite Jeddah is done to accuse the Saudi and trigger an #Iran/ian reaction. Not going to happen. Neither Iran nor Saudi attack in this way one another. pic.twitter.com/gQqgdyoMkt — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) October 11, 2019

Publicly available ship tracking records show both ships are currently in the Red Sea. The Sinopa turned its transmitter on earlier this week for the first time in more than 50 days. The Sabiti, meanwhile, turned its tracker on early Friday after nearly 60 days of no transmissions.

Two compartments in the Iranian-flagged oil tanker "Sinopa" were destroyed by the explosions. This attack coincides with #Iran "Hormuz peace plan" to exclude the #US from any presence in the Middle East and to sign a non-aggression agreement between Iran and Arab countries. — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) October 11, 2019

#SaudiArabia will certainly send a message to #Iran to assure its lack of involvement. Being positive, this attack could pave the road to a necessary agreement between ME states @JZarif campaigned for in his article to @AlraiMediaGroup yesterdayhttps://t.co/nXYF2hfh5A — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) October 11, 2019

Under international regulations, all vessels above a certain tonnage must be fitted with the trackers, known as automatic identification systems (AIS). But ships are not required to have their AIS turned on all the time.

A source at maritime analytics firm Windward told the BBC it was common for Iranian tankers to turn off AIS to avoid detection – often to evade international sanctions or harassment from Saudi Arabia.

Because of safety regulations, vessels must have their AIS switched on when they are close to the Suez Canal. The Windward source said Sabiti was behaving unusually because, when going through the canal, it only switches on its AIS when rules require – but in this instance, the AIS had been turned on hundreds of miles from the Suez after being “dark” for two months.

Michelle Bockmann, an analyst at shipping newspaper Lloyds List, told the BBC that the tanker – whichever one it was – was “probably” carrying oil to Syria.

Map locating the Iranian tanker "Sabiti" that was hit by two suspected missile strikes in the Red Sea, 100 km from the Saudi Arabian coast pic.twitter.com/EcC2PBEVRe — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 11, 2019

#Oil leakage from Iranian Suezmax #tanker #Sabiti is under control and there was no fire on the vessel, owner National Iranian Tanker Company said in a statement | https://t.co/7dZt7KJFHg 📷: #NITC pic.twitter.com/R83xRqAq7i — Platts Oil (@PlattsOil) October 11, 2019

“That really is, along with China, the only market there is for Iranian crude now since the US tightened sanctions in May,” said Ms Bockmann. “We’re seeing geopolitics playing out within the global shipping and tanker markets, and this is just an extension of the instability that we’re seeing in the region.”

The latest incident came amid heightened tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia in recent months.

Last month, 18 drones and seven cruise missiles hit a major oil field and processing facility in Saudi Arabia, which blamed Iran for the attack.

And US officials said Iran was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf in June and July, as well as attacks on another four tankers in May.

Iran denied involvement in all the incidents.

Source: BBC