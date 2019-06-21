Iran and US Release Videos of the Drone Shootdown

#Breaking Iran releases video of shooting down US RQ-4 drone, also flight path of the drone. pic.twitter.com/oOqExLvq5X
— Amirhosein (@Amirh_91) June 20, 2019
Pentagon releases video purporting to show the smoke trail left after a U.S. RQ-4 unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by Iran over the Gulf of Oman pic.twitter.com/cry6WpwdrT
— Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) June 20, 2019
Infographic shows the flight path of the US spy drone before #IRGC shoots down the unmanned aircraft.#USdroneShotDown #Drone #UnitedStates #HormuzStrait #Iran pic.twitter.com/Y7Z42Zi2mq
— Press TV (@PressTV) June 20, 2019
At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak.
We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down. pic.twitter.com/pJ34Tysmsg
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 20, 2019
Pentagon is adamant that the US Navy RQ4 drone was shot down over international waters and fell into the same. This chart was just released (1210 EDT), showing the shoot down location in the Gulf of Oman outside the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/B9CLkEAIkj
— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) June 20, 2019