Pranksters Convince Nikki Haley There Is a Country Called “Binomo”

The US ambassador to the United Nations has fallen victim to a phone prank perpetrated by a famous Russian duo, with whom she discussed the affairs of a fictional South China Sea island nation and the alleged harassment of the Ukrainian president by Kevin Spacey.

Notorious Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus) have managed to one-up the US government by calling Nikki Haley and tricking her into thinking that she was speaking with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

During the phone conversation, the pranksters probed Haley’s opinion about the island nation of Binomo — a fictional country located in the South China Sea not far from Vietnam, and invented by Vovan and Lexus for that occasion.

When the pranksters told Haley that the country recently proclaimed independence and that the Russians have meddled in the elections held there she immediately replied “of course they did!” The ambassador also stated that the US is aware of the situation that it will continue to monitor it closely just as Washington deals with all issues “that keep coming up in the South China Sea.”

“Nikki Haley is a member of Trump’s cabinet. An ambassador to the UN holds a lot more clout in their country than on ours… It’s very funny when such a person is responsible for foreign relations in the US,” Stolyarov remarked during an interview with Russian media.

The pranksters also inquired whether Haley heard about (fictional) claims made by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko about Hollywood celebrity Kevin Spacey harassing him in 2015. The ambassador replied that she wasn’t aware of this tidbit and promised to research this topic.

Earlier this year Vovan and Lexus managed to prank US Congresswoman Maxine Waters: the duo managed to convince her that Russian hackers rigged the elections in a fictional African country called Limpopo and install a puppet leader named Ai Bolit.

Source: Sputnik

‘Polish PM’: “Do you know Binomo? They have declared independence. They had elections, and we suppose Russians had its intervention.”

Haley: “Yes, of course they did, absolutely.”

‘Polish PM’: “And now this Binomo land makes the situation in the South China Sea even more tense.”

Haley: “And we’re aware of that. We’ve been watching that very closely. And I think we will continue to watch as we deal with the issues that keep coming up about the South China Sea.”