US Military Admits It Can Only Destroy North Korea’s Nukes in a Ground Invasion That Would Kill Millions

Ever since North Korea developed a nuclear bomb a decade ago the US has maintained that state of affairs was unacceptable. As far as Washington is concerned the only tolerable state of affairs is for Pyongyang to disarm immediately and unconditionally.

The reason the US is so dead set against the North Korea’s bomb is not just that it changes the balance of terror between Pyongyang and the empire. Even more importantly a North Korean bomb makes it more probable Japan and South Korea will likewise build their own at which point they no longer need the US.

Of course, the US should have probably thought about that before it shredded the 1994-2002 deal it had in place with Pyongyang which assured North Korea would not seek an atomic bomb (though US never fully honored that deal as it did not normalize relations).

As it was, the imperial leadership in Washington though it more important to have a non-Muslim country to stick in the bogus “Axis of Evil” than to ensure North Korea did not go nuclear.

Alas it is too late now. After months of Americans fantasizing of how they could intercept or bomb the North Korean nuclear-tipped missiles in their siloses, the Pentagon has come clean. Joint Chiefs of Staff have told the Congress there is just one way to destroy North Korea’s nuclear arsenal — with a ground invasion and conquest of the country.

Seeing how a ground invasion would leave the North Koreans with plenty of time to use their most destructive weapons that really means there is no way for the US to destroy Pyongyang’s nukes — not without many thousands, or even millions of dead.

Once again we see the American empire, for all its might, is – thanks to the intransigence of imbeciles in DC – utterly powerless. It is not just unable to get its way, it is unable to even nudge events in the desired direction slightly.

Its problem is that for all its extraordinary might its maximalist goals are still by an order of magnitude greater. Instead of leveraging its power in negotiations the US sets the bar so high the other side can not possibly comply, but must continue resisting – which in the North Korean case is being done very successfully.