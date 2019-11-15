Huawei to Pay Out Employees $286 Million in Bonuses for Helping to Counter US Sanctions

Huawei will pay out RMB 2 billion ($286 million) in bonuses and double almost all employees’ monthly salaries for October as a reward for helping the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker counter US sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, reported the Financial Times.

In May, the US barred the Chinese company from buying crucial semiconductors from suppliers including Qualcomm and banned it from using Google’s Android operating system in its smartphones, citing worries the group poses a national security risk.

Washington views Huawei as a potential spy on behalf of the Chinese government, an allegation the company denies.

Huawei, which employs about 190,000 people, will disburse RMB 2 billion to employees working in the team focused on minimizing the impact of US sanctions through research and development as well as finding new supply chains, according to four Huawei employees.

Source: China Economic Review