On FPF #382, I discuss the House passing an anti-BDS bill and the impact of US sanctions on Iran. The bill, while stripped of most of its teeth, is an attack on the First Amendment. I explain why Americans have the right to boycott and BDS is not an anti-Semitic movement. The US sanctions on Iran are limiting the importing of medications. This could lead to the deaths of tens of thousands of people. I break down how the US sanctions become deadly.

