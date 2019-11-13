Hillary Clinton Says She Is Being Urged to Run by Many, Many, Many Voices in Her Head

In an interview with the BBC, Hillary Clinton said she is being urged to run for president in 2020 by “many, many, many” voices in her head.

“I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many voices in my head to think about it,” she said. She went on, elaborating on all the voices that echo inside her head all day long. “There’s Bob—he’s nice. And Carl, he’s a swell guy, very supportive. Then there’s this voice that sounds like Christopher Walken. He’s kind of a jerk sometimes, but even he’s on board with me running again.”

Pressed for a solid figure, she said there’s “at least a few thousand” of these voices that want her to run, and she promised to think about it in order to appease the voices. Clinton also said the voices have told her she’s done a great job as president in her first term and they “can’t wait” to see how much she can accomplish for the country should she be elected a second time.

Source: The Babylon Bee