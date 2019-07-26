Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found in his cell on Tuesday nearly unconscious with injuries to his neck after a possible suicide attempt, sources said.

Hillary Clinton expressed devastation after hearing of the failed suicide attempt.

“I’m simply devastated to hear that Jeffrey tried to kill himself and didn’t succeed. We had such a close connection that it’s sad to hear of any of his failures.”

After Epstein’s arrest in New York, Clinton had predicted Epstein’s suicide attempt:

Epstein was arrested in New York Saturday on federal charges related to sex trafficking, CBS News has confirmed. The financier has long been accused of sexually abusing underage girls, and in 2007, he pleaded guilty to two prostitution counts in a Florida court as part of a controversial deal to avoid federal charges.

Epstein was discovered by guards sprawled out on the floor at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he’s being held without bail on sex-trafficking charges, according to law enforcement sources.

The multimillionaire financier was taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear how Epstein suffered his neck injuries.

It has been revealed that former president Bill Clinton was a guest at Epstein’s “orgy island” 26 times, where naturally nothing unethical happened.

“I know he will be successful eventually,” Clinton added.

Source: Genesius Times