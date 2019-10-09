Senator Graham Threatens Turkey With Sanctions He Failed to Enact on MBS

Senator Lindsey Graham:

Just spoke to Sen @ChrisVanHollen about situation in Syria. We will introduce bipartisan sanctions against Turkey if they invade Syria and will call for their suspension from NATO if they attack Kurdish forces who assisted the U.S. in the destruction of the ISIS Caliphate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

Hope and expect sanctions against Turkey – if necessary – would be veto-proof. This decision to abandon our Kurdish allies and turn Syria over to Russia, Iran, & Turkey will put every radical Islamist on steroids. Shot in the arm to the bad guys. Devastating for the good guys. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

Any incursion into northern Syria by Turkey creates a nightmare for the region & US national security interests. It will be met with most severe sanctions against Turkey’s military and economy – by Congress – at a time we should be working together to solve common problems. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

If Turkey moves into northern Syria, sanctions from hell – by Congress – will follow. Wide, deep, and devastating sanctions. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

Strong words. Where have we heard them before? Oh yeah:

(4:35 mark)

I firmly believe there will be strong bipartisan support for serious sanctions against Saudi Arabia, including appropriate members of the royal family, for this barbaric act which defied all civilized norms. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 20, 2018

I’m sure the Turks are shaking in their boots right now.

As a ‘special treat’ here is Graham explaining (5:38) how US troops “had tears in their eyes” when they were forced by Obama to leave Iraq:

However it wasn’t so long ago that Graham was singing from a different hymn sheet: