Senator Graham Threatens Turkey With Sanctions He Failed to Enact on MBS

When have we heard Lindsey Graham thunder like this before?

Marko Marjanović Politics 289 0

Senator Lindsey Graham:

Strong words. Where have we heard them before? Oh yeah:

(4:35 mark)

I’m sure the Turks are shaking in their boots right now.

As a ‘special treat’ here is Graham explaining (5:38) how US troops “had tears in their eyes” when they were forced by Obama to leave Iraq:

However it wasn’t so long ago that Graham was singing from a different hymn sheet:

 