Guaido Would “Probably Accept” US Offer to Invade His Country

“When invited by @jguaido & the legitimate gov’t of #Venezuela, I look forward to discussing how we can support the future role of those @ArmadaFANB leaders who make the right decision, put the Venezuela people first & restore constitutional order,” said Navy Admiral Craig Faller, commander of Southcom, in a tweet.

“We stand ready! #EstamosUnidosVE.”

On May 3 the acting defence secretary, Patrick Shanahan, confirmed that Adm. Faller flew to Washington to meet with him and other senior officials, including Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state; John Bolton, Donald Trump’s national security adviser; Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence; and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The meeting was called to review and refine military planning and options for responding to the crisis, said Mr Shanahan. He declined to provide details and gave no indication they made decisions to take any military action.

“We have a comprehensive set of options tailored to certain conditions, and I’m just going to leave it at that,” he said.

Asked whether the options include direct military intervention, he said: “I’ll leave that to your imagination. All options are on the table.”

Yet most observers believe that US military intervention remains a low possibility, given the quagmire which could result.