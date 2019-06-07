Get Ready for Xi Jinping as the New Saddam Hussein (VIDEO)

Editor’s note: Below is the recent most episode of China Watch with Peter Lee. It’s a great show, good presentation coupled with Lee’s extensive knowledge. It used to be paywalled but this episode doesn’t seem to be. Let’s hope it stays that way. It’s hosted by Newsbud, a site founded by Sibel Edmonds which hosts a number of other similar shows.

America’s confrontation with the People’s Republic of China is heating up. Not just the trade war and the 25% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods announced by Donald Trump. Not just the release and promotion of an ultrahawk Pentagon assessment of China’s military capabilities.

The real sign we’re getting serious about China is the appearance of the designated boogeyman: Xi Jinping to personify elite US anxiety and anger concerning China.

This episode looks at the road ahead: the road toward U.S. confrontation with the People’s Republic of China. Its waypoints: the Philippines and Taiwan. Its watchwords: “decoupling” and “UNCLOS”.

The estimated time of arrival: 2020.

Source: Newsbud