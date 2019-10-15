Footage of US Military and Syrian Army Driving Past One Another in Northern Syria

Probably a pick up truck of the National Defence Forces (NDF), a second line government paramilitary supporting the more professional Syrian Arab Army:

Syrian Army meet US troops on a highway as American forces move out from Kobani. Wondering if they waved to each other… pic.twitter.com/iNvBy0By0w — RT (@RT_com) October 14, 2019

Funny how the US was complaining yesterday that the rebel, CIA-armed “the Free Syrian Army” is “crazy and not reliable” and a threat to safety of US troops, but the Syrian and the US military can pass each other in peace without incident (that is when the Pentagon isn’t shooting down their planes and bombing their infantry).