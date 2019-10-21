Checkpoint Asia

VIDEO: Syrian Army Escorting the US Military out of Aleppo Province Toward Iraq

Poetry. 1:0 for the little guy
Marko Marjanović Politics, War 763 0

Auf widersehen to Aleppo, farewell to ar-Raqqa:

Syria moving in massive numbers of troops and equipment from the south:

The Russians reportedly setting up a forward air base in an area newly vacated by the Americans:

Witdrawal continues:

The Syrian army entering Manbij a few days ago