Esper Threatens “Overwhelming Military Force” Against Syrians, Russians If They Make a Move for Syria’s Oil Fields

US to “respond with overwhelming military force” against anyone who “threatens the safety” of its forces illegally occupying another nation’s land:

.@EsperDoD on Syria oil fields: "US troops will remain positioned in this strategic area to deny ISIS access to those vital resources & we will respond with overwhelming military force against any group that threatens the safety of our forces there." Says oil will also fund SDF https://t.co/vEvT8YU54r — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) October 28, 2019

That includes the armed forces of that very nation and its military allies:

.@barbarastarrcnn: Does that include denying access, preventing Russian or Syrian forces?@EsperDoD: "Yeah so the short answer is yes, it presently does because in that case we want to make sure that SDF does have access to the resources…our mission is to secure the oil fields" https://t.co/vXM6cUj2T2 — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) October 28, 2019

Funny how that works. You can put your forces on top of someone else’s natural resources, and when they come to take them back you murder them claiming it’s necessary for “the safety of our forces ther”. That is if you are the Empire.

US military vehicles cross into Syria – CNNPolitics https://t.co/qU6pRqo9wv — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) October 27, 2019

NEW — “US forces are returning to bases they had withdrawn from during the past few days in the north-east of Syria. More than 500 US soldiers, arrived at the base located on the M4 highway between Tal Tamr and Baidar” — Syrian Observatory — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 28, 2019