Esper Threatens “Overwhelming Military Force” Against Syrians, Russians If They Make a Move for Syria’s Oil Fields

Marko Marjanović Politics

US to “respond with overwhelming military force” against anyone who “threatens the safety” of its forces illegally occupying another nation’s land:

That includes the armed forces of that very nation and its military allies:

Funny how that works. You can put your forces on top of someone else’s natural resources, and when they come to take them back you murder them claiming it’s necessary for “the safety of our forces ther”. That is if you are the Empire.