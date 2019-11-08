Don’t Buy the Hype, Large Swathes of Eastern Europe Are Russophile

There is this narrative out there since 2003 that unlike the ‘ungrateful’ and complacent Western Europe, the post-Communist Eastern “New Europe” is hyper pro-American and pro-Empire and if anything wants more escalation against Russia. This is nonsense. Aside from Poland and the Baltics that simply isn’t true.

In fact traditionally the smaller Slavic peoples, the Czechs, Slovaks, Bulgarians, Serbs, Croats, Slovenes and Macedonians (and Sorbs) are all Russophile to one extent or another, either seeing the Russians as close historical allies and protectors, or at least seeing absolutely no need whatsoever for enmity between themselves and the vast fellow Slavic nation to the east.

A recent Gallup poll is just another confirmation. Despite relentless pro-NATO propaganda and the semi-recent history of having Communism foisted on them by Communist Moscow, the Czechs, Bulgarians and Slovaks, (and Greeks) still rate the supposed 2nd Hitler, Vladimir Putin, above Merkel or Macron.