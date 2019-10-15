Donald J. Trump’s Brilliant, Hillarious Rebuke of the War Party

Trump handled the northern Syria withdrawal in such a lazy, haphazard, feckless and irresponsible manner as to very nearly discredit US military withdrawals and do the warfare state a huge favor (luckily for him Assad, the Russians and the Kurds were all sensible enough to cut a quick deal and spare him further embarrassment). However, this is simply brilliant:

“Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!”

After defeating 100% of the ISIS Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land. I said to my Generals, why should we be fighting for Syria…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

….and Assad to protect the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Trump is a lazy, demented degenerate. He has presided over the expansion of the Empire on virtually all fronts but here he’s absolutely right. If the warfare state supporters are so distraught about the Kurds’ future then surely it doesn’t matter who helps them out as long as they don’t get slaughtered? Why aren’t all those die hard Kurd well wishers in DC penning thank-you letters to the Syrian and Russian armies right now?