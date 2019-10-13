CIA-Armed Jihadis in Turkish Service Film Themselves Murdering US-Trained Kurdish POWs

Graphic, you may not want to watch.
One of the Turkish backed fighters was saying "Film me shoot him with my sniper rifle." As he does so point blank. Sickening.
— Sahara (@LMR_Sahara) October 12, 2019
This is sickening: Turkey given free rein to slaughter Kurdish fighters who were loyal US allies. https://t.co/ZmRtGRkPpq
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 12, 2019
ISIS came back to NE Syria under the name of Turkish backed National army. Here is a new video of Ahrar Sharqiya with captured Kurdish civilians. pic.twitter.com/K0LnLMwM6K
— zana amedi (@zana_medi) October 12, 2019
