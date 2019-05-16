Chinese Moon Rover Finds Strange Rocks That May Solve the Mystery of Moon’s Mantle

Kicking off the new year with a bang, China made history in early January by landing the first-ever spacecraft on the far side of the moon . Now, results from that mission suggest another bombshell: the first signs of lunar mantle material available for scientific study.

Yutu-2, the rover partner to the Chang’e-4 lander, used reflected radiation to analyze the minerals within its landing site inside the moon’s Von Kármán crater. In doing so, it spotted layers rich in two mineral types that aren’t a match for typical lunar crust. The study authors argue that it is likely these mineral patches represent upper mantle material , according to work appearing today in the journal Nature .

If confirmed, mantle rock from the moon would give researchers a game-changing look at our celestial companion’s inner workings, perhaps helping to solve long-standing mysteries about the moon’s formation and evolution.

“If this really is a bit of the mantle, then that is so cool,” says Sara Russell, a professor of planetary sciences at the Natural History Museum in London.

What we know about the moon, from how it came to be to how it’s behaving today, is often due to the samples brought back by the Apollo missions, which all landed on the moon’s near side. These rocks are invaluable, but they only tell a tiny part of the story, since they are all lunar surface material from a very small section of the moon. The moon’s mantle, a solid layer beneath the crust that was once hotter and more toothpaste-like, remains far more mysterious, and scientists have been yearning for samples of it for decades.

A genuine lunar mantle sample would represent a “critical piece of the jigsaw” found at long last, Russell says. Some researchers, however, have expressed uncertainty about how conclusive the study’s claim is at this stage. “This is an exciting step forward,” says Clive Neal, an expert in lunar geology at the University of Notre Dame, but alternative explanations need to be explored further before he considers it a slam dunk.

Digging up the past

The Chang’e-4 mission is unquestionably unprecedented. All prior successful lunar landings, by the U.S. and the Soviet Union, landed on the moon’s near side, partly because of logistical problems landing on the far side.

China is now the first and only country with a rover exploring the far side. Its landing spot in Von Kármán crater is in the middle of the colossal South Pole-Aitken basin, a 1,550-mile-wide ancient crater that is among the largest impact structures in the solar system. That makes it a plausible place to hunt for lunar mantle, which is one of the reasons why the China National Space Administration was keen to land there. “Numerical models of the impact event indicate it should have blasted through the lunar crust to excavate mantle material located below,” says Bill Bottke, a planetary scientist at the Southwest Research Institute.