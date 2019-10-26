China Tells Pence, US to Mind Its Own Problems

In his speech on October 24, US Vice President Pence intentionally misrepresented China’s social system, human rights and religious conditions, and wantonly criticized China’s domestic and foreign policies. These remarks, just like those in his speech last October, are full of political bias and lies, and reveal nothing but his arrogance and hypocrisy. China expresses strong indignation and firm opposition to them.

Since the People’s Republic of China was founded 70 years ago, the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, have found a development path in line with the country’s national realities and achieved great progress to the amazement of the world. China has made historic leaps from finding its feet to becoming prosperous and strong. More than 800 million Chinese people have been lifted out of poverty. China now has the world’s largest number of middle-incomers. China’s economic growth rate has been leading major world economies and it has been contributing over 30% to world economic growth for many consecutive years. China is now the world’s second largest economy, the largest industrial nation, and the largest trader in goods. History and facts have illustrated that the path China chose is the right one that enjoys support and endorsement of the Chinese people. We have every confidence in this path and will press ahead for greater victory while committed to socialism with Chinese characteristics. No force could prevent the Chinese people and nation in their way forward.

The most important criteria on China’s human rights situation is whether the Chinese people are satisfied. As the country advances in leaps and bounds, the Chinese people have an increasingly stronger sense of happiness and fulfillment. Our government attaches high importance to protecting and advancing human rights. During the past over four decades of reform and opening-up, China’s human rights cause has seen tremendous progress that has been recognized by the world. The Chinese people now enjoy unprecedented rights and freedoms. This is a fact that no one can deny except for those obsessed with prejudice. Nearly 200 million Chinese practice various religions, of which more than 20 million are Muslim. Chinese people of all ethnic groups enjoy full religious freedom in accordance with law.

The Chinese government resolutely safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests. Issues relating to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are all China’s domestic affairs where no external forces shall interfere. A handful of US politicians headed by Mr. Pence are distorting facts with wanton accusations and slanders to meddle in China’s internal affairs with an attempt to disrupt China’s stability and development. However, just as dark clouds cannot block the sunshine, lies cannot cover truth. The Chinese people do not believe in fallacy. Nor are we afraid of evil forces. Any attempt at undermining China’s national unity, ethnic solidarity and social stability or pinning blames on China will end up nowhere and is bound to be rejected by history.

China is committed to reform and opening up and to protecting intellectual property rights. Our policy aiming to create a favorable environment for foreign investment will not change. Our policy dedicated to protecting foreign businesses’ lawful rights and interests will not change. All foreign companies abiding by Chinese laws and regulations enjoy full business autonomy in their operation. There is no such thing as enterprises being “coerced”.

China’s foreign policy is aboveboard as always. China pursues an independent foreign policy of peace, a path of peaceful development, a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind. China never advances its own interests at the expense of others, and its development will never pose a threat to any country. China never seeks hegemony or expansion. That’s exactly why we have so many friends all over the world. Some people’s attempts to wantonly label China or drive a wedge between China and other countries will never succeed. Such attempts will bring nothing but shame on those people themselves.

While arbitrarily accusing and lecturing other countries, Mr. Pence and his like have turned a blind eye to serious domestic problems in the US and tried to cover their own political malpractice by smearing other countries to divert public attention in the US. From the PRISM program to frequent, severe shootings, from extensive racial discrimination to obvious wealth gap, from arbitrary sanctions and use of force on other countries to wanton withdrawals from international agreements and treaties, there are so many cases in point proving that the US has become notorious for lack of moral principles and credibility. We advise some people in the US to carefully examine themselves in the mirror, get fully aware of their own problems and mind their own business. They should cease talking utter nonsense and stop playing mutually detrimental tricks as soon as possible.

China’s position on China-US relations is consistent and clear. Our bilateral relationship is not zero-sum, where two countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. For China and the US, the right thing to do is have mutual respect and seek common grounds. China-US relationship is currently in a critical stage. We urge the US to consider the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples, respect the truth, correct wrongs, and stop making irresponsible remarks and damaging bilateral relations, trust and cooperation. It needs to follow the consensus established by the two leaders, act on the basic tone of coordination, cooperation and stability, manage differences with mutual respect, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and work for steady progress in China-US relations.