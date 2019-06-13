China Seeks Indian and Russian Backing for ‘New’ Trading System

In the next 90 days how many times are you going to visit this site and go "whoah that was a really cool article I just read that CPA brought to my attention"? 5? 10? 30?

How much is that worth? Is it worth what you would pay for a beer or two? If you think so, and you can afford it, please donate to Checkpoint Asia to keep it going.

Back Checkpoint Asia because you can't be a bystander, because it's your chance to make a stand, because it really can make a difference.

Thus far 34 of you gave $705. Thank you!!